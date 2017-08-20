Makhanya: I spent my money well
The highest Makhanya earned as a player was R40 000, towards the latter stages of his career at Pirates. But he says even though he did not earn big bucks, he was able to fully pay off two properties and he could not be any happier.
“I don’t regret anything I did with my finances. From what I got paid, I still have things that I got during my playing days that I can show. I am happy with what I got, but at the end of the day, it was not enough to sustain you after playing. You know in football you retire in your 30s, but a person who works a normal day-to-day job can retire in their 60s. So as a footballer you are faced with the challenge of sustaining yourself after football,” Makhanya tells KickOff.com.
“I’ve got two properties which are fully paid off and I am happy with that, because of what I was earning. Sometimes people who are working finish their bond in their 60s, but with the little I was getting I managed to pay off my two propeties. The highest I got was R40 000 and that was towards my retirement, around 2010. Before that, I used to get less than that.”
Makhanya, who also played for Moroka Swallows, is now working as a youth coach in Roodepoort and says working with youngsters is something he always wanted to do.
“Life after football is a bit tough because at the end of the day you are adjusting to something you did not know. You are facing different challenges. You were used to waking up and going to training sessions, but now it’s a different ball game,” he says.
"Currently I am busy with grassroots developments, coaching one of the teams at Panorama in Roodepoort.
"I always loved coaching, especially with kids. I wanted to make a difference and be a role model.”
