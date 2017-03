Make sacrifices for PDP, governor Dickson tells party leaders

As the crisis in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party deepens, the Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, has asked party leaders to bury their self interest and work for the overall effort to salvage the party from disintegration.