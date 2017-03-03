Majoro weighs in on Soweto Derby
The 30-year-old, who scored 27 goals in 45 starts at Kaizer Chiefs, switched allegiances and joined rivals Orlando Pirates in the 2013/14 campaign, where he managed 15 goals in 26 starts in two-and-a-half seasons at Mayfair.
Now rediscovering his scoring touch at City, ‘Major’ says he still keeps an eye on both his former teams, yet refused to say who he will be supporting on Saturday.
“I’m supporting good football!” he laughs while chatting to KickOff.com.
“No, I grew up supporting Pirates, but when I was at Chiefs, I felt nothing for Pirates. The same when Read Full Story