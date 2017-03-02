You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Major motivated for Masandawana
Update:  March 02, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Major motivated for Masandawana

‘Major’ found the back of the net twice in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Baroka FC, taking his season’s tally to five goals in 16 starts across all competitions, and the former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker is hungry for more. READ: Tinkler highlights magnitude of Sundowns clash “It was very important for me to score, especially because I hadn’t been playing often due to injuries I have encountered this season,” he told reporters. “It is motivating, and makes me want to score even more and work even harder, and work with my teammates to score Read Full Story
