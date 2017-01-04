Mahlangu on the way back
The Bafana Bafana international scored a sublime goal for his Romanian club against bitter rivals Steaua Bucharest last month but was later injured in the game.
He told reporters he expected to be out for “several months”, but has responded well to treatment and according to reports in Romania will link up with teammates in Spain from January 15-29.
There they will take advantage of the warmer weather and play friendlies against Chinese top-flight side Tianjin Teda, Videoton of Hungary, German Bundesliga II team Eintracht Braunschweig and Swiss second-tier side FC Zurich.
Dinamo ha Read Full Story