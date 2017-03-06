You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Mahlambi back at Wits
Update:  March 06, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 680 

Mahlambi back at Wits

READ: Senong, Jordaan hail Amajita achievement Mahlambi flew back today as per the agreement that his club and SAFA had reached over his participation at the youth tournament currently underway in Zambia. After missing the first game for Amajita due to a club versus country dispute that threatened to get ugly, common ground was reached as it was agreed the 19-year-old would be released after the group matches. Following the completion of the group stages matches yesterday, and with Amajita qualifying for the semi-finals of the continental competition and more importantly the Under-20 World Cup Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top