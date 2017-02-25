You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Mafoumbi relief at Stars
Update:  February 25, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 191 

Mafoumbi relief at Stars

Mafoumbi joined from Bulgarian club FK Verega Stara Zagora during the winter break, but then picked up an Achilles tendon injury during pre-season a few weeks later. He has since worked his way back, and made his debut in the goalless draw with SuperSport United last week Wednesday and was again between the posts in the 1-0 away win at Golden Arrows this past weekend. The absence of Thela Ngobeni – who had kept goals during the first half of the season – has not been felt at all. “It is a huge sigh of relief to finally play,” Mafoumbi tells KickOff.com. “Getting i Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top