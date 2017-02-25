Mafoumbi relief at Stars
Mafoumbi joined from Bulgarian club FK Verega Stara Zagora during the winter break, but then picked up an Achilles tendon injury during pre-season a few weeks later.
He has since worked his way back, and made his debut in the goalless draw with SuperSport United last week Wednesday and was again between the posts in the 1-0 away win at Golden Arrows this past weekend.
The absence of Thela Ngobeni – who had kept goals during the first half of the season – has not been felt at all.
“It is a huge sigh of relief to finally play,” Mafoumbi tells KickOff.com.
