MURIC backs Sanusi over plans to bar Kano men from marrying more than one wife

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has hailed the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II over plans to bar Kano men from marrying more than one wife. The group, while describing the proposal as a good development, noted that it conformed with the pronouncements of the Glorious Qur’an on marriage... Read Full Story