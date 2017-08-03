MTN8 tickets go on sale
The tournament will kick off on Friday, 11 August.
Ticket prices vary from R40 to R60, and are available at TicketPro outlets including Jet Stores, Edgars, CNA and Postnet.
FIXTURES AND TICKETING CATEGORIES:
Friday, 11 August 20171. Bidvest Wits vs Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium (20h00)- Ticketing: R40 for adults and R15 for children under the age of 12
Saturday, 12 August 20172. Cape Town City vs Polokwane City, Cape Town Stadium (15h00)- Ticketing: R60 for adults and R15 for children under the age of 12. Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United, Moses Mabhida Stadium (20h15)- Ticketing: R60 for adults and R15 for children under the age of 12
Sunday, 13 August 2017 4. Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United, Lucas Moripe Stadium (15h00)- Ticketing: R40 for adults and R15 for children under the age of 12 Read Full Story