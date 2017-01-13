MMM announces comeback, urges Nigerians to ‘invest’
One of the world’s biggest Ponzi schemes, MMM, has announced its return in Nigeria, one month after it caused panic by freezing the accounts of about three million Nigerians. In a letter to participants on Friday it said, “The holiday are over, and we’re now open. Just as promised.” Financial authorities, which have since declared […]
