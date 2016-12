MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! Boko Haram has been finally crushed – Buhari

Finally, Nigeria has won the war against Boko Haram insurgency as troops, on Friday, crushed the last enclave of the terrorists in the dreaded Sambisa forest in the North East geo-political zone of the country; and President Muhammadu Buhari is happy about it.