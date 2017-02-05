MDC: Wits demolish Maritzburg 7-2
Sifundo Sibiya opened the floodgates after just four minutes with the game’s first goal at Sturrock Park, set up by Somila Ntsundwana, before the latter made it 2-0 in the 10th minute.
Sibiya had a goal disallowed in the 20th minute for offside but the Clever Boys would still go on to add a further five goals to their tally.
Ntsundwana set up another goal on the half-hour mark as he teed up Lehlogonolo Matlou to make it 3-0 and even goalkeeper Sanele Tshabalala got on the scoresheet when he converted a spot-kick just before half-time, which came with four goals without reply.
