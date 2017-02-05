You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  MDC: Wits demolish Maritzburg 7-2
Update:  February 05, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 365 

MDC: Wits demolish Maritzburg 7-2

Sifundo Sibiya opened the floodgates after just four minutes with the game's first goal at Sturrock Park, set up by Somila Ntsundwana, before the latter made it 2-0 in the 10th minute. Sibiya had a goal disallowed in the 20th minute for offside but the Clever Boys would still go on to add a further five goals to their tally. Ntsundwana set up another goal on the half-hour mark as he teed up Lehlogonolo Matlou to make it 3-0 and even goalkeeper Sanele Tshabalala got on the scoresheet when he converted a spot-kick just before half-time, which came with four goals without reply. Maritzburg
