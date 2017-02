MDC: Moon scores again for Chiefs

Ryan Moon scored the only goal of the game at the start of the second half, netting Amakhosi reserves’ goal from a corner-kick. The result keeps Chiefs five points behind leaders Bloemfontein Celtic and four points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, who drew 1-1 with Free State Stars. Bidvest Wits thrashed Maritzburg United 7-2 in the morning kick-off... Read Full Story