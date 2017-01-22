You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  MDC: Clever Boys edge SuperSport
Update:  January 22, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

MDC: Clever Boys edge SuperSport

The first half at Sturrock Park saw Wits making most of the play although their goalkeeper Sanele Tshabalala had to make a good save to keep SuperSport out. The young Clever Boys took the lead in the second period. After Tshabalala was again called into action to keep the scores level, Wits were awarded a penalty and took the lead. Moments later it was 1-1 as Matsatsantsa equalised but Somila Ntsundwana scored a late winner for Wits. The result moves Wits up to third on the MDC table, three points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who lost 2-1 to Maritzburg United on Friday... Read Full Story
Sports

