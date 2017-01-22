MDC: Chiefs share spoils with Celtic
Chiefs took control of the tie via a first-half brace from Man of the Match Itumeleng Shopane.
However, Ephraim Mangweni and Tshegofatso Mabaso netted in the final 20 minutes to ensure a point for high-flying Phunya Sele Sele at Dr Molemela Stadium.
The result leaves Amakhosi in sixth place on the Reserve League table with 19 points from 11 games - five points shy of second-placed Celtic, who are a point behind Mamelodi Sundowns.
