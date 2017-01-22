You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  MDC: Chiefs share spoils with Celtic
Update:  January 22, 2017 

MDC: Chiefs share spoils with Celtic

Chiefs took control of the tie via a first-half brace from Man of the Match Itumeleng Shopane. However, Ephraim Mangweni and Tshegofatso Mabaso netted in the final 20 minutes to ensure a point for high-flying Phunya Sele Sele at Dr Molemela Stadium. The result leaves Amakhosi in sixth place on the Reserve League table with 19 points from 11 games - five points shy of second-placed Celtic, who are a point behind Mamelodi Sundowns. Get the latest Chiefs news sent to your phone. SMSs cost R1.50. Earlier, Golden Arrows were held to a 1-1 scoreline by Free State Stars, Bidvest Wits edged SuperSport Read Full Story
