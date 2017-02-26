You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  MDC wrap: Goals galore on final day
MDC wrap: Goals galore on final day

There were loads of goals in the six matches that kicked off at 10h00, a total of 28 in six matches, with three 4-1 scorelines. VIEW: MDC Table and Top Scorers Chiefs beat SuperSport United 2-1. Emmanuel Letlolo opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a pure striker’s finish from close range as he slid in to convert Luyanda Mdlalose’s pinpoint cross, the ball going through Ronwen Williams’ legs. Six minutes later it was 2-0 when Yusuf Bunting was provided with the easiest of finishes unmarked at the far post following a great square ball by Letlotlo from the right. SuperSp Read Full Story
