MDC wrap: Goals galore on final day
There were loads of goals in the six matches that kicked off at 10h00, a total of 28 in six matches, with three 4-1 scorelines.
VIEW: MDC Table and Top Scorers
Chiefs beat SuperSport United 2-1. Emmanuel Letlolo opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a pure striker’s finish from close range as he slid in to convert Luyanda Mdlalose’s pinpoint cross, the ball going through Ronwen Williams’ legs.
Six minutes later it was 2-0 when Yusuf Bunting was provided with the easiest of finishes unmarked at the far post following a great square ball by Letlotlo from the right.
SuperSp Read Full Story