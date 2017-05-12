You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Luiz: Conte Would Have Been Called Crazy For Playing Moses At Wing-Back
Luiz: Conte Would Have Been Called Crazy For Playing Moses At Wing-Back

Chelsea defender David Luiz believes that fans and pundits would have criticised Antonio Conte if he had featured Victor Moses at right wing-back from the start of the season. Luiz who has been a revelation for Chelsea this season since he returned for a second spell at Stamford Bridge told the Daily Mail in ...
