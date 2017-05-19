You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Luiz Spends £1m On Special Keys For Moses, Other Chelsea Stars
Update:  May 19, 2017   |   Source:  Complete Sports 485 

Luiz Spends £1m On Special Keys For Moses, Other Chelsea Stars

&#160; Chelsea defender David Luiz has bought Victor Moses and other squad members of the Blues special Senturion wrist-worn supercar keys. The bespoke Senturion keys which will be linked to unlock the players&#8217; Bentleys, Ferraris and Bugattis, feature a fusion of precious metals and advanced blue carbon fibre composites with each one personally engraved, the ... Read More The post Luiz Spends £1m On Special Keys For Moses, Other Chelsea Stars appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria. Read Full Story
Sports

