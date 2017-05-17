Lorch out, Mpontshane returns
Lorch, who has been in good form for the Bucs with two goals and two assists to his name, sustained a shoulder injury in April’s goalless draw with Highlands Park, after which the Soweto side had initially said he would miss the rest of the season.
However, two weeks later, Lorch started in a 2-1 win over former club Chippa United, yet was replaced at half-time by Thabo Rakhale.
Pirates have now confirmed their player’s season is now officially over.
“Winger Thembinkosi Lorch will miss the remaining games of the season as he is due to undergo surgery,” read a club statement.
“Lorch, who sustained a shoulder injury in the goalless draw against Highlands Park last month, will go under the knife to repair a joint capsule and ligaments injury.”
Goalkeeper Mpontshane, whose last match was the 1-0 loss to Bidvest Wits earlier this month, has recovered from injury and is back in training, but looks set to miss tonight’s clash against Ajax Cape Town.
“Meanwhile, the Bucs medical team has cleared goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane to resume training with the rest of the team after recovering from his injury,” the statement continued. “However, the 31-year old looks set to miss out the Absa Premiership clash against Ajax Cape Town tonight.”
Kick-off for all eight Absa Premiership matches tonight is set for 19:30.
