You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Lorch hopes for Pirates impact
Update:  February 08, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 339 

Lorch hopes for Pirates impact

The midfielder has twice been loaned out by the Buccaneers since joining from Cape Town All Stars in 2015, most recently spending the first-half of the season at Chippa United, before being recalled by the Mayfair giants at the turn of the year. And, having been included in the matchday squad to face Dikwena at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium this evening, Lorch, who scored three goals and got three assists with the Chilli Boys last year, is ready and eager to impress. “I’m happy to be back in the team. I’m looking forward to achieving more with the team, starting today against Pl Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top