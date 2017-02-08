Lorch hopes for Pirates impact
The midfielder has twice been loaned out by the Buccaneers since joining from Cape Town All Stars in 2015, most recently spending the first-half of the season at Chippa United, before being recalled by the Mayfair giants at the turn of the year.
And, having been included in the matchday squad to face Dikwena at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium this evening, Lorch, who scored three goals and got three assists with the Chilli Boys last year, is ready and eager to impress.
“I’m happy to be back in the team. I’m looking forward to achieving more with the team, starting today against Pl Read Full Story