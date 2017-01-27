Lorch already fitting in at Bucs
The 23-year-old attacker featured for the Buccaneers in a warm-up game against Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium, and made a good impression just days after his return from a loan spell at Chippa United.
Both teams flexed their muscles as the continued their preparation for second half of the league campaign, which is set to resume in two weeks time.
The Soweto giants beat the Cape-based outfit 4-2, with Oupa Manyisa, Thamsanqa Gabuza and Mpho Makola scoring for the hosts, while Lehlohonolo Majoro and Sbusiso Masina netted for the visitors.
This augurs well for Pirates, who take on Pl Read Full Story