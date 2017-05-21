Liverpool secure fourth on final day
The Reds entered their home clash against already-relegated Middlesbrough needing victory to secure a top-four finish and managed just that as they thrashed Boro 3-0 at Anfield, with Georginio Wijnaldum (45), Philippe Coutinho (51) and Adam Lallana (56) getting the goals.
Meanwhile, City rubber-stamped third place as they thumped Watford 5-0, with Sergio Aguero (23, 36) leading the way with a brace, while Vincent Kompany (5), Fernandinho (41) and Gabriel Jesus (58) all also got in on the action.
Those results meant Arsenal would finish outside of the top four for the first time in 20 years, despite the Gunners earning a 3-1 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium, where Laurent Koscielny was sent off in the opening 14 minutes.
Elsewhere, newly crowned champions Chelsea romped to a 5-1 win over Sunderland, who will be playing in the Championship next season, along with Hull City, who plummeted out of the top-flight with a 7-1 loss at home against second-placed Tottenham, whose star striker Harry Kane bagged a hat-trick to clinch the Golden Boot with 29 goals, four ahead of Romelu Lukaku.
Manchester United were able to close out a sub-par campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, while dethroned champions Leicester ended their largely disappointing season with a 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth.
Swansea City managed to overturn a 1-0 deficit to beat West Brom 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium, Stoke City emerged 1-0 victors away to Southampton and Burnley went down 2-1 to West Ham.
Sunday’s Premier League results:
Arsenal 3-1 EvertonBurnley 1-2 West Ham UnitedChelsea 4-1 SunderlandHull City 1-7 Tottenham HotspurLeicester City 1-1 AFC BournemouthLiverpool 3-0 MiddlesbroughManchester United 2-0 Crystal PalaceSouthampton 0-1 Stoke CitySwansea City 2-1 West Bromwich AlbionWatford 0-5 Manchester City