Liverpool report £19.8m annual loss

Liverpool announced a pre-tax loss of £19.8m ($24.5m, €23.2m) for last year on Wednesday despite record revenue of £301m. The loss in the year ending May 2016 was due to investment in the first-team squad and pay-offs to manager Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked in October 2015, and his back-room staff... Read Full Story