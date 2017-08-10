You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Liverpool reject FC Barcelona’s £90m bid for Coutinho
English Premier League side Liverpool FC have rejected a bid of 100 million euros (about £90m or N45bn) from Spanish side FC Barcelona for Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho. Barca’s second bid for the 25-year-old, which was rejected immediately, comprised an initial 85m euros (about £76.8m) plus 15m euros (about £13.5m) in add-ons. The News AgencyRead More The post Liverpool reject FC Barcelona’s £90m bid for Coutinho appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
