Liverpool, Barca agree £108.8m for Coutinho

Liverpool’s playmaker, Philippe Coutinho, will not be at the Anfield much longer as the club have agreed an initial £108.8m fee with Barcelona. Barca had stepped up their chase for the 25-year-old after losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, and according to reports by ESPN, Liverpool have accepted an initial £81.6m fee, which could rise to £108.8m with future bonuses. […] Read Full Story