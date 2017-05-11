You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  Lionel Messi set to Marry Longtime partner Antonella Roccuzzo in June
Update:  May 11, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 122 

Lionel Messi set to Marry Longtime partner Antonella Roccuzzo in June

Lionel Messi is set to marry Antonella Roccuzzo on June 30th in their hometown of Rosario in Argentina. This means their wedding will take place just six days after Messi&#8217;s 30th birthday which is on the June 24th. They have been together for ten years and have two children, Thiago and Matteo. According to the Sun, they are also planning a second ceremony to [&#8230;] The post Lionel Messi set to Marry Longtime partner Antonella Roccuzzo in June appeared first on BellaNaija... Read Full Story
