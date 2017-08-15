Lilian Esoro covers The Celebrity Shoot Magazine new Edition
The Celebrity Shoot Magazine published by celebrity fashion designer and stylist Abbyke Domina has released its latest issue and gorgeous Actress Lilian Esoro is the cover star. The yummy mummy looks dazzling in two houndstooth printed outfits. For the first shots, she rocks a monochrome kimono and wide leg pants with subtle makeup accentuating her charming […]
The post Lilian Esoro covers The Celebrity Shoot Magazine new Edition appeared first on BellaNaija.
