Update:  February 03, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

In what appeared like a reprisal to the libel suit and claim of damages of N3 billion against a member of the state House of Assembly, Samuel Omotosho by former governor of the state and current Minister of Solid Minerals and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the House has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on Fayemi should he fail to honour their third invitation on Februrary 7. The post Libel suit: Ekiti Assembly fights back, urges Buhari to sack Fayemi appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
