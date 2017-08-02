Letsoaka backs Zuma at Chiefs
Zuma joined Amakhosi from Phunya Sele Sele on a three year-deal this month and, after having worked closely with the player during the pair’s time at Celtic, Letsoaka is confident the 22-year-old will fulfil his potential under coach Steve Komphela.
Letsoaka says Zuma will give the Glamour Boys options in attack because of his ability to play on both wings or as a striker.
The forward’s speed will also give opposition defenders a headache, but he still needs to work on his finishing. The junior international made 62 appearances for Siwelele, scoring just three goals.
He will have tough competition for a place in the team, with the likes of Joseph Molangoane, George Lebese, Edmore Chirambadare, Bongolethu Jayiya and Philani Zulu as options on the wings. Up front, there’s Gustavo Paez, Bernard Parker and Ryan Moon to compete with.
“He is one shy player. You only see his arrogance when he plays and I believe he is one those players who will make it. What gives him an advantage is that he can play in many positions. He plays on both wings and can play as a striker. I think under Steve the boy will grow,” Letsoaka tells KickOff.com.
“He needs time to settle and he needs a little bit of patience. Once he understands his teammates and his teammates understand him, then you will see his talent.
“It’s important that they [Chiefs’ supporters] understand playing for Chiefs is a big move for Zuma. He has worked at Celtic where the supporters are demanding a lot, by the passionate manner in which they support the team. He knows what it means to the supporters if he does not perform."
Letsoaka does admit he was a little surprised with the move made by Zuma, though the player had previously hinted that he would like to expand on his career in the PSL.
“In terms of his move, it caught me by surprise but I know when I was at Celtic he hinted that he would like to make a move where he would grow and meet other challenges,” Letsoaka concludes.
