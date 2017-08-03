You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Leicester Finally Complete £25m Deal For “Happy” Iheanacho
August 03, 2017 

Leicester Finally Complete £25m Deal For “Happy” Iheanacho

By James Agberebi: Leicester City have completed the signing of Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City. Iheanacho&#8217;s signing was confirmed by Leicester on their official website on Thursday. The five-year-deal is reported to be worth £25 million. A statement on Leicester&#8217;s website reads: &#8220;Leicester City Football Club has completed the signing of striker ... Read More The post Leicester Finally Complete £25m Deal For &#8220;Happy&#8221; Iheanacho appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria. Read Full Story
