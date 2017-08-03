Leicester Finally Complete £25m Deal For “Happy” Iheanacho
By James Agberebi: Leicester City have completed the signing of Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City. Iheanacho’s signing was confirmed by Leicester on their official website on Thursday. The five-year-deal is reported to be worth £25 million. A statement on Leicester’s website reads: “Leicester City Football Club has completed the signing of striker ... Read More
The post Leicester Finally Complete £25m Deal For “Happy” Iheanacho appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.
Read Full Story