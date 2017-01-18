You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  Legendary Nigerian musician, William Onyeabor dies at 72
Update:  January 18, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times Entertainment 

Legendary Nigerian musician, William Onyeabor dies at 72

Legendary Nigerian musician, William Onyeabor famously known for his song &#8216;When the going is smooth and good&#8217; has died. His first son, Charles who is currently in Italy confirmed his death exclusively to LIB saying, &#8216;yea, my dad is dead. He died peacefully on Monday January 16, 2017 at his palace in Enugu&#8221;. Before his [&#8230;] The post Legendary Nigerian musician, William Onyeabor dies at 72 appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper... Read Full Story
Entertainment

