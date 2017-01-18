Legendary Nigerian musician, William Onyeabor dies at 72
Legendary Nigerian musician, William Onyeabor famously known for his song ‘When the going is smooth and good’ has died. His first son, Charles who is currently in Italy confirmed his death exclusively to LIB saying, ‘yea, my dad is dead. He died peacefully on Monday January 16, 2017 at his palace in Enugu”. Before his […]
