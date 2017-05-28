You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Leaders who fight corruption cannot be popular – Bola Ajibola
Update:  May 28, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

Leaders who fight corruption cannot be popular – Bola Ajibola

Prince Bola Ajibola (SAN), a former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), is the proprietor of Crescent University, Abeokuta (CUAB), Ogun State. In this interview, he x-rays the Buhari government in the last two years, saying the problem with the economy is the people who are calling it bad in order to run down the country. The post Leaders who fight corruption cannot be popular – Bola Ajibola appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
