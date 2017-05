Lawyer sues CJN, NJC, seeks recall of suspended judges

ABUJA— An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mr. Olugbenga Adeyemi, has dragged the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and National Judicial Council, NJC, before the Federal High Court in Abuja for failing to recall suspended judges, who were yet to be linked with any act of corruption. The post Lawyer sues CJN, NJC, seeks recall of suspended judges appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story