Larsen satisfied with season’s start
Abafana Bes’thende were one of the surprise packages in the opening stages of the 2016/17 season, topping the standings at one stage before their lack of depth resulted in a consistent slide down the table.
Currently lying sixth in the Absa Premiership standings, they notched up 20 points from their 15 matches and sit just five points behind leaders SuperSport United.
And Larsen, who has just completed a year in the job at the helm of the KwaZulu-Natal club, says he will require the same showing in the second half of the season if his side wish to achieve their target of a top eight fini Read Full Story