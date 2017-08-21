You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Larsen happy with away point
Update:  August 21, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 150 

Larsen happy with away point

Abafana Bes’thende kicked off the 2017/18 Absa Premiership season with a valuable point away from home, where Larsen and assistant Mandla Ncikazi had to watch from the stands after they were sent off in the MTN8 the weekend before. REPORT: Ajax, Arrows share the spoils And while Arrows conceded the lead to eventually draw with the Urban Warriors, Larsen was still able to take positives from the clash. “As usual, this was a very difficult fixture. I think in the end a draw was a fair result although we created more clear cut chances,” the coach told Arrows’ official website. “It was a game that did not flow with a lot of stop-starts. Taking into consideration the circumstances of not having both coaches on the bench, coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi and the players did a great job earning a good point away from home.” Arrows are next in action at home against Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, with kick off at Princess Magogo Stadium at 19h30. Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top