Larsen happy with away point
Abafana Bes’thende kicked off the 2017/18 Absa Premiership season with a valuable point away from home, where Larsen and assistant Mandla Ncikazi had to watch from the stands after they were sent off in the MTN8 the weekend before.
And while Arrows conceded the lead to eventually draw with the Urban Warriors, Larsen was still able to take positives from the clash.
“As usual, this was a very difficult fixture. I think in the end a draw was a fair result although we created more clear cut chances,” the coach told Arrows’ official website.
“It was a game that did not flow with a lot of stop-starts. Taking into consideration the circumstances of not having both coaches on the bench, coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi and the players did a great job earning a good point away from home.”
Arrows are next in action at home against Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, with kick off at Princess Magogo Stadium at 19h30.