Larsen credits Arrows’ fighting spirit
Albeit among controversial circumstances with referee Victor Gomes in the limelight, Arrows edged the relegation contenders 3-2 to secure all three points, and keep up their chase for a top eight berth.
“This was a win at all cost game for both teams and we are happy to have come out victorious,” Larsen is quoted as saying on his club’s website. “Difficult conditions did not make it any easier and to make matters worse we had to defend long balls for the entire match.
“It was not an easy task considering we are not one of the bigger teams physically. We should hav Read Full Story