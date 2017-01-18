Larsen considers longer season impact
The Premier Soccer League on Monday announced that the league would now finish three weeks later, with the final round of games now scheduled for June 17 and the Nedbank Cup final on June 24.
That will potentially cut the time off for players by a month ahead of the 2017/18 campaign, which will give teams food for thought, Larsen says.
“Each club is going to have to relook at the rest period that the players are given at the end of the season,” he tells KickOff.com.
“We will have to calculate our return dates and structure our planning accordingly.
"By the time we finis