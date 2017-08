Lampard blasts Chelsea for selling Matic to Manchester United

Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard, has blasted the club for sanctioning Nemanja Matic’s move to Manchester United this summer. Lampard described the £40million sale of the Serbian as “strange” and believes that the Blues ought to have kept hold of the player, given his role in the club’s title-winning season. “’It was a strange one […] Lampard blasts Chelsea for selling Matic to Manchester United Read Full Story