Lagos demolishes illegal structures at Oko-Oba abattoir
By Gabriel Olawale The Lagos State Government yesterday demolished illegal structures and shanties in and around Oko Oba Abattoir and Lairage Complex, Agege as part of activities to restructure the complex for improved operations as well as develop the red meat value chain. The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau who led a teamRead More
