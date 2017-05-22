You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Lagos demolishes illegal structures at Oko-Oba abattoir
Update:  May 22, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

Lagos demolishes illegal structures at Oko-Oba abattoir

By Gabriel Olawale The Lagos State Government yesterday demolished illegal structures and shanties in and around Oko Oba Abattoir and Lairage Complex, Agege as part of  activities to restructure the complex for improved operations as well as develop the red meat value chain. The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau who led a teamRead More The post Lagos demolishes illegal structures at Oko-Oba abattoir appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
