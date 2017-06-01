You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  Lagos council poll: 86 candidates emerge at PPA primary
Update:  June 01, 2017 

Lagos council poll: 86 candidates emerge at PPA primary

The Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) on Wednesday conducted its primary which saw 86 chairmanship and councillorship candidates emerge for the July 22 council poll in Lagos State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the candidates emerged through consensus after party members present endorsed their candidature through voice votes. The primary, which producedRead More The post Lagos council poll: 86 candidates emerge at PPA primary appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
Politics

