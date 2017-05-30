You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  Lagos council poll : Aggrieved PDP members are welcome – AD
Update:  May 30, 2017 

Lagos council poll : Aggrieved PDP members are welcome – AD

The Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Lagos on Monday said it would warmly receive aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) wishing to contest the July 22 council poll on its platform. The state chairman of the party, Mr Kola Ajayi made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) inRead More The post Lagos council poll : Aggrieved PDP members are welcome &#8211; AD appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
