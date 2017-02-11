You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Lagos Marathon: I’ll love to marry Nigerian, says Kenya’s Jepkhorir
Update:  February 11, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch Sports 242 

Lagos Marathon: I’ll love to marry Nigerian, says Kenya’s Jepkhorir

The first female elite athlete to cross the finish line in Saturday’s 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Rhoda Jepkhorir of Kenya, said she would not hesitate to marry a Nigerian if approached. Jepkhorir said at the finish point that she would not hesitate due to the kind nature of Nigerians. “If a Nigerian man [&#8230;] The post Lagos Marathon: I’ll love to marry Nigerian, says Kenya&#8217;s Jepkhorir appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top