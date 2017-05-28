You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Lagos Chaplain sack: Bolanle Ambode lacks experience, Fashola’s wife more mature – African Church Bishop
Update:  May 28, 2017 

Lagos Chaplain sack: Bolanle Ambode lacks experience, Fashola’s wife more mature – African Church Bishop

Rt. Rev. Adeyemi, head the African Church, Ifako Diocese, who also supervises the presiding Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ the Light, Ikeja Venerable Femi Taiwo, has condemned the eviction of the latter in strong terms. The senior cleric, in his reaction, got personal, comparing wife of Lagos State Governor, Bolanle Ambode, to Abimbola Fashola, [&#8230;] Lagos Chaplain sack: Bolanle Ambode lacks experience, Fashola&#8217;s wife more mature &#8211; African Church Bishop Read Full Story
News

