Ladies, it’s unhealthy to wear panties to bed!
Except when you are having your monthly period, you have no business wearing pants to bed! What reasons do doctors have for this ‘prescription’? These ones… Physicians say the female genital needs to ‘breathe’ in order to maintain its pH balance and prevent fungi and odour. So, going to bed without your pants on will aerate your nether region. […]
