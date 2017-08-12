Lacazette breaks record with Premier League debut goal for Arsenal
Alexandre Lacazette has become the seventh Arsenal player to score on their Premier League. Lacazette joined the Gunners from Lyon this summer for a club-record £52million and needed less than two minutes to introduce himself to the Emirates fans. The 25-year-old opened scoring in their dramatic 4-3 win , diverting Mohamed Elneny’s cross past Kasper […]
