Labour give police 24-hr ultimatum on arrested leader

THE Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG; National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE; National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees, NUBIFIE, yesterday, issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Police to release the President of NUBIFIE, Mr. Danjuma Musa, arrested last Thursday from his office in Lagos by policemen from Area ‘F’ and taken to Abuja. The post Labour give police 24-hr ultimatum on arrested leader appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
