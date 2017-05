La Liga: Ronaldo ready to ensure Real Madrid win title ahead of Barcelona

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, is primed to power his side to the La Liga title this Sunday. Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 4-1 on Wednesday, taking Zinedine Zidane’s men to within a point of the La Liga title. Madrid went into their outstanding fixture, knowing that four points from their […] La Liga: Ronaldo ready to ensure Real Madrid win title ahead of Barcelona Read Full Story