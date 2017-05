La Liga: Barcelona congratulates Real Madrid for winning title

Barcelona has sent out a congratulatory message to Real Madrid, who dethroned them as the champions of the Spain. The Catalans posted on their official Twitter page: “Congratulations to Real Madrid on winning the 2016-17 La Liga.” Zinedine Zidane’s side on Sunday, defeated Malaga 2-0 to win the 2016/2017 La Liga title. Cristiano Ronaldo opened […] La Liga: Barcelona congratulates Real Madrid for winning title Read Full Story