La Liga title: Ronaldo made the difference – Zidane

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has described Cristiano Ronaldo as the player who made a difference, as they won their first La Liga title in five years on Sunday. Ronaldo scored his 24th league goal of the season, as Madrid defeated Malaga 2-0 on the final day, to be crowned champions. Karim Benzema wrapped things […] La Liga title: Ronaldo made the difference – Zidane Read Full Story