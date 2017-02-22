LNG fights a losing battle in India as taxes weigh on demand
A province governed by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 13 years is impeding his plans to promote clean energy. Modi’s effort to make liquefied natural gas more affordable, by halving its import tax in the government’s annual budget February 1, is being scuttled by the withdrawal of tax benefits by the western Indian state […]
